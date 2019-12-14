Martin Hickey, Colbert Street, Listowel

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday evening from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm with removal to St. Mary’s Church Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11:30 am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery Listowel. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to University Hospital Kerry care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR