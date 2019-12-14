Martin Hickey, Colbert Street, Listowel

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday evening from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm with removal to St. Mary’s Church Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11:30 am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery Listowel. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to University Hospital Kerry care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.
Latest News
Gardaí say it’ll be some time before results on South Kerry remains released
Gardaí say it’ll be some time before test results on partial remains found in South Kerry will be available.This follows from a discovery made...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERLiverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League is now ten points.A goal in either half from Mo Salah gave the Merseyside club...
Man pleads guilty to committing three assaults in Tralee
A man has pleaded guilty to committing three assaults in Tralee.33-year-old William Faulkner of no fixed abode appeared in Tralee Circuit Court recently facing...
Big crowds expected for annual Tralee Santa Fun Run
The annual Tralee Santa Fun Run takes place tomorrow (Sunday December 15th).The run is in memory of Fiona Moore, a teenager from Tralee who...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERLiverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League is now ten points.A goal in either half from Mo Salah gave the Merseyside club...
Re-fixed South Kerry Semi Finals Take Place Tomorrow
Barry Clifford previews tomorrows two South Kerry Semi Finals