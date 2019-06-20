Martin Ferris says he hasn’t made a decision on running again for the Dáil

Attention is now turning to who will run for Sinn Féin in the next general election in Kerry following Toireasa Ferris’s announcement that she will not contest the poll.

There’s speculation that a general election could be called before Christmas with some commentators predicting as early as September.

Cllr Ferris announced this week that she won’t be the party’s general election candidate on foot of medical advice.

She’d been selected at a party convention in 2017 after TD Martin Ferris announced he would not stand again for the Dáil.

Deputy Martin Ferris says, in the wake of his daughter’s announcement, he hasn’t made any decision yet in relation to running again for the Dáil.

Sinn Féin’s Junior Spokesperson on Agriculture, Food & the Marine, who’s been a TD since 2002, says he’s currently taking stock and is consulting with local party members.

Deputy Ferris says he fully supports the party’s decision and would be fully behind anyone who wants to run.

Cllr Pa Daly told Radio Kerry News he presumes Martin Ferris will run again.

Cllr Robert Beasley says he’s no interest in running for the Dáil and will support any decision by the party.

Cllr Beasley says in the event that Deputy Ferris doesn’t run again, Pa Daly would be the automatic choice but fellow councillor Tom Barry and other members of Sinn Féin would also have to be considered.

Cllr Tom Barry says it’s not something he’s considered but that when the party chooses a candidate, he will give him or her his full support.