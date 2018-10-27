Martin Ferris proud of campaign run by Liadh Ni Riada

A Kerry Sinn Fein TD says Liadh Ni Riada is not polling as well as the party would have hoped or expected.

However, Martin Ferris says he is proud of the campaign fought in the Presidential Election by the Ireland South MEP.

Indications are that the Sinn Fein candidate will have about 8% of the vote in Kerry, but no official tally is being carried out.





Deputy Ferris says it became obvious as the campaign progressed that Michael D Higgins would be returned to Aras an Uachtarain:

Deputy Ferris says it was only in the last week the electorate engaged in the Presidential Election due to Brexit developments.

The Sinn Fein TD says Peter Casey is doing surprisingly well in many areas of Kerry and he is getting support right across the spectrum.

It is predicted Mr Casey may have around 30% of the vote in Kerry.

He is very worried that a right-wing element is breaking through around Mr Casey and hit out at the businessman’s comments about those on social welfare and minorities.

Deputy Ferris says this is something the political structures will have to look at and deal with: