Former Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris says a border poll should be put to the Irish people as soon as possible.

Mr Ferris, who has held a seat in Kerry for the past 18 years, said we need to start the conversation on the future of Ireland involving unionists and nationalists in the North and the people of Ireland.

Speaking on the formation of a new Government, Mr Ferris said while he would like to see a Government without Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, he doesn’t think that will happen: