Martin Collins, Glenashrone, Abbeyfeale

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 5:00pm. Followed by removal at 8:00pm to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.