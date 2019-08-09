Martin (better known as Christy) McQuinn, Bishopstown, Cork and formerly of Banna.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Lying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd. tomorrow Saturday from 2.00pm followed by removal at 4.00pm to Church of the Real Presence, Curraheen Road, Cork.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 Noon. Funeral afterwards to St. James’ Cemetery, Chetwynd.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR