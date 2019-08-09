Martin (better known as Christy) McQuinn, Bishopstown, Cork and formerly of Banna.

Lying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd. tomorrow Saturday from 2.00pm followed by removal at 4.00pm to Church of the Real Presence, Curraheen Road, Cork. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 Noon. Funeral afterwards to St. James’ Cemetery, Chetwynd.
Latest News
Mid Kerry community in shock after death of man following house fire
There is widespread shock in Mid Kerry this afternoon, after the death of a man following a house fire.Gardaí and emergency services remain at...
Kerry farmer says growing hemp can improve incomes and help climate change
A Kerry farmer says growing hemp could not only help improve the incomes of farmers on marginal land but can boost efforts to tackle...
Kerry Beef Plan rep says there would be anarchy if they suspend protest
The Chair of the South West and Kerry Committees of the Beef Plan Movement says there would be anarchy if they step back from...
Cycling advocates welcoming revisions to the Rules of the Road
Cycling advocates are welcoming revisions to the Rules of the Road.The revised rules, published by the Road Safety Authority, confirmed that cyclists can –...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERLiverpool full-back Andy Robertson says it won't be easy for his side in tonight's Premier League opener with Norwich.The European champions started their...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERLiverpool full-back Andy Robertson says it won't be easy for his side in tonight's Premier League opener with Norwich.The European champions started their...
Kingdom Teams To Be Announced Tonight For All-Ireland Senior & Minor Semi-Finals
Kerry are to name their team tonight for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final.David Clifford is expected to return to the line-up having missed...
Dingle Races Begin Today
The 3 day Dingle Races begin this afternoon.First race today is at 4.Charlei Farrelly previews