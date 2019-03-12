Martha Carroll, Brighton, Massachusetts, Boston, USA & formerly of Kevin Barry’s Villas, Tralee.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday (March 13th) from 5pm to 6.30pm.  Removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 10am.  Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

