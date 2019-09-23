Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, with burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
Mark O’Keeffe, Brighouse, West Yorkshire and late of Lacca West, Duagh.
