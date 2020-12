Mark O’Connor was available to Peter Keane, had Kerry defeated Cork in the Munster Senior Football Championship.

The former Kerry minor and Dingle player, who moved to Australia in 2016, has become a mainstay in the Geelong Cats team, which reached the Grand Final in October.

Speaking exclusively to Terrace Talk, Mark said he’d be open to playing with the Kerry seniors in the future, if it’s agreeable with all involved.

Eamonn first asked him how have the past few months been.