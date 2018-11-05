Marine Casualty Investigation Board will investigate South Kerry tragedy

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board says it will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman on a South Kerry river yesterday.

The woman was among a group of five who began their kayak in Loo Bridge, near Kilgarvan to make their way down the Roughty river.

It’s understood the woman, who was in her thirties and was from Cork, became trapped under a tree in a rocky gorge.

Her four companions raised the alarm at around 12.15pm and Kerry Fire and Rescue Service, Kerry Mountain Rescue and the Coast Guard helped in the recovery of the woman.

Her body was taken to University Hospital Kerry where a postmortem was due to take place this morning.

Killarney Garda Superintendent Flor Murphy has offered his condolences to the woman’s family and friends.

He says a file is being prepared for the coroner.

