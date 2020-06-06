Marine biologist calls for protected waters in Tralee Bay to shield pregnant sharks and stingrays

A Kerry marine biologist says there should be moves to protect pregnant sharks and stingrays arriving to give birth off the coast.

Kevin Flannery says Tralee Bay is a nursery where stingrays, sharks and skates swim in with the high tides during the full moon at the start of summer to release their young.

The area’s importance as a breeding ground for sharks was highlighted in recent weeks, when local man Val Burke found a pregnant 10ft porbeagle shark beached in Derrymore.

Mr Flannery says there is a need for a programme to protect sea life giving birth in Tralee Bay – however, local fishermen need to be considered.

Kevin Flannery also says there are marine tourism opportunities available in Kerry waters; this is despite the county having a strong marine tourism industry already.

The marine biologist says Kerry has huge potential.