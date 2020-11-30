Marie Walsh (née Walsh), Barragougeen, Moyvane and late of Tullamore, Listowel. A private family Funeral will take place for Marie, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m, with burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

House private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

Predeceased by her husband John P. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Pat, Jerry, John-Joe, James and Mike, daughters Helen, Ann, Theresa and Margaret, grandchildren Leah, Sean, Ella, Darragh, Marc, Luke, Dylan and Shane, brother Diarmuid, son-in-law Aidan, daughters-in-law Anne and Fiona, sisters-in-law Mary (London) and Margaret (Tralee), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.