Marie Nix (nee Slattery) Curravough , Listellick, Tralee and formerly of Monavalley, Tralee

Beloved wife of John and dear mother of Stephen and Katie. Daughter of Anthony and the late Betty (June 2020). Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Ger and John, mother-in-law Susan, sisters-in-law Carol, Karen and Susan, brothers-in-law Morgan, Tom and Martin, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Marie Nix with the Requiem Mass being celebrated on Monday at 10.30am in Our lady & St Brendan’s Church, Tralee, streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net, followed by interment in Rath Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Palliative Care Unit, UHK or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

