Marie Moloney (née Flynn), Derrindaffe, Duagh & late of Doonakenna, Templeglantine.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel this (Sunday) evening from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Brigid’s Church, Duagh. Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow (Monday) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

