Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. Removal at 7:30 pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 10:00 am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Latest News
A Problem Shared – February 12th 2020
Every Wednesday, Tony and Val offer their perspective on listeners’ problems.
Impact of Road Closures and KCC Response– February 12th 2020
Independent councillor Dan McCarthy spoke to Jerry about travel disruption due to the closure of Loo Bridge after the road was undermined due to...
Kerry’s New Fianna Fáil TD on Party’s Future – February 12th 2020
Newly elected TD Norma Foley discusses the plans for her county council seat and if she would support a Fianna Fáil coalition with Sinn...
Outrage over Listener’s Comment on Women in Politics – February 12th 2020
A comment from John in Listowel sparked outrage – and some support - this morning when he suggest women elected to the Dáil who...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThere's been a change in time for Sunday's Allianz National Football League Division Two clash between Laois and Cavan.It'll now be played at...
One Fixture Tonight In Kerry School Boys & Girls Leagues
There's one game tonight in the World of Tiles 13 Premier in the Kerry School Boys and Girls League.Third-placed Tralee Dynamos take on Killorglin...
Former Kerry Footballer Disagrees With GAA Congress Motion To Change Steps Rule
Former Kerry defender, Aidan O'Mahony says it would be more difficult for referees to officiate if the ball-carrying duration was changed from four steps...