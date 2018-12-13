Marie Garvey, Anney, Latton, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

Daughter of Anthony Garvey, Clananlinehan, Caherciveen & Mary O’Neill, Coom Letter, Caherciveen. Funeral arriving at the O’Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen this evening (Thurs 13th Dec) at 8pm. Funeral mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Cill Fhaoláin. Enquiries to Daly’s Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen.