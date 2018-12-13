Daughter of Anthony Garvey, Clananlinehan, Caherciveen & Mary O’Neill, Coom Letter, Caherciveen. Funeral arriving at the O’Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen this evening (Thurs 13th Dec) at 8pm. Funeral mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Cill Fhaoláin. Enquiries to Daly’s Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen.
Four people will go before the Fine Gael convention in Listowel
Four people will go before the Fine Gael convention in the Listowel area next week.Sitting councillors Mike Kennelly and Aoife Thornton have been nominated...
Sheila Mc Carthy née O’Shea, 11 Marian Place, Cahersiveen.
Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this evening (Dec 13th) from 7pm to 9pm and tomorrow Friday from 5.30pm to 7.45pm. Removal at 7.45pm...
Marie Garvey, Anney, Latton, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.
Thursday Morning Sports Update
SOCCERJose Mourinho is playing down the significance of Manchester United's Champions League defeat to Valencia.The Red Devils would have topped Group H with victory,...
Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTSSENIOR MEN'S DIV 2 Pool B St Brendans BC 39 St Annes 47SENIOR WOMEN'S DIV 3 Tralee Imperials 50 TK Vixens 48LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 GIRLS Ballybunion...
Thursday’s Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Suits Select Men’s LeagueDivision 1 & 2 Killarney 5 Kingdom 3Agri Auto Parts Ladies LeagueDivision 3 Killarney 5 Moyvane 1Division 4 Listowel 4...