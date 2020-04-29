Marie Fealey née McMullan, 1 Courthouse Lawn, Listowel and late of Mitchell’s Avenue, Tralee.

A private Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel tomorrow Thursday at 11.30am . Mass will be streamed live on www.listowelparish.com

Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

