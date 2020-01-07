Marie Carmody née Mary Anne Mahoney, Maglass, Ballymacelligott and late of Kilcolgan, Tarbert and Chicago.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church St., Castleisland tomorrow Wednesday (Jan 8th) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher, Ballymacelligott on Thursday morning for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home.

