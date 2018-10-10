Marianne Henseler, Kilgortaree House, Kilgortaree, Kilgarvan.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening (Oct.,11th) from 7pm – 8pm, followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Kenmare. Funeral Service will take place on Friday (Oct.12th) at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the New Kenmare Cemetery. House private please.
John Horgan, Knocknageeha, Gneeveguilla & late of Drominagh, Clonbanin, Co. Cork.
Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree tomorrow Thursday (Oct 11th) from 6pm to 9pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday in Christ...
North Kerry murder trial hears deceased man suffered catastrophic injuries
The prosecution in the murder trial of a north Kerry farmer says it will be alleged he rammed the car of another farmer multiple...
Second funeral service for Emma Mhic Mhathúna underway in Dublin
The second funeral service for Emma Mhic Mhathúna is underway in Dublin.The 37-year-old mother of five, who lived in Baile na nGall in...
Brendan Griffin accuses Michael Healy-Rae of hypocrisy over tourism VAT rate
The Minister of State for Tourism has accused constituency rival Michael Healy-Rae of hypocrisy in a row over the tourism and hospitality VAT rate....
Kerry farms have the potential to generate renewable energy if incentivised
Kerry farms have the potential to generate renewable energy if incentivised.The Chair of Kerry IFA, Pat O'Driscoll, says farmers have the land and resources...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYConor Murray has signed a contract extension with the I-R-F-U.The Lions scrum-half will remain at Munster until the end of the 2022...
Kerry School Boys & Girls Soccer Preview
With a look ahead to this weekend’s games in the Kerry School Boys and Girls leagues, here’s Padraig Harnett.
Under 21 County Hurling Final Preview
Lixnaw and Crotta O’Neill’s will meet this weekend in the County Under 21 Hurling Final.The throw-in time at Austin Stack Park has been brought...