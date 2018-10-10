Marianne Henseler, Kilgortaree House, Kilgortaree, Kilgarvan.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening (Oct.,11th) from 7pm – 8pm, followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Kenmare. Funeral Service will take place on Friday (Oct.12th) at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the New Kenmare Cemetery. House private please.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR