Marian Oakley, Bridge Street, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Gortadoo, Dingle and West Bromwich, England.

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale followed by cremation at the Shannon Crematorium. Requiem mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

