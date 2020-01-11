Maria Downey (née Culhane), Knockalougha, Knocknagoshel & formerly of Dirha, Listowel.

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel on Sunday evening (Jan. 12th), from 3pm – 5.30pm, followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Listowel.  Funeral Mass will take place on Monday ( Jan.13th), at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in St. John Paul the 2nd Cemetery, Listowel.  Family flowers only please.  Donations in Lieu,  if desired, to Knocknagoshel Community Centre c/o Leahy’s Funeral Home.

