Mari Moran (neé Clarke), Elm Court, Tralee & formerly of Woodlawn Drive, Killarney & late of Monaghan.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday evening from 6pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeenduve, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.