Margo Middleton, Riverview, Cahersiveen

remains arriving to Daniel O Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen on Monday at 10.45 for 11 O clock Requiem mass. Burial afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaoilain. Enquiries to Daly’s Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen.
Kerry local election candidate says rural communities are the dumping ground of Ireland
A Kerry local election candidate says rural communities are becoming the dumping ground of Ireland.Castleisland Sinn Féin candidate Kate McSweeney was speaking about her...
Triple Header Of KDL Finals Today
Tralee’s Mounthawk Park today stages a triple header of Finals.The Denny Division 1B League decider at 1 is between St Brendans Park and ...
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues U14 Kilcummin 3-06 Laune Rangers 1-11Vincent Murphy Sports Senior Co. League Southern Gaels -v- Rathmore - 1pm Na Gaeil...
Kerry Camogie Players Going For Inter Provincial Championships Glory
Kerry have 5 players on the Munster panel for today’s Junior Camogie Inter Provincial Championships in Dublin.Aoife Fitzgerald, Patrice Diggin, Sarah Murphy, Laura Collins...
Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Division 1A Asdee Rovers 1-1 Listowel Celtic B Atletico Ardfert 1-2 Rattoo RoversSSE Airtricity U17 League 2-00 Kerry DL v UCD...
