Margaret Walsh née Kirby, Glounerdalive, Ballyduff & Áras Mhuire, Listowel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at her residence in Glounerdalive tomorrow Tuesday (Nov 13th) from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR