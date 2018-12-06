Margaret Smyth née Foley, Pinewood Estate, Killarney & late of Langford St., Killorglin.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney today from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm this evening to the Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

