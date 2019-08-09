Margaret Rohan née Quirke, Brackluin, Annascaul.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday evening from 7pm to 8.30pm. Remains to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul on Monday morning for requiem mass at 11am.  Funeral afterwards in Ballnclár Cemetery.  Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR