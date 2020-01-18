reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Sunday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to The Star of the Sea Church, Cromane. Requiem mass on Monday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYUlster will look to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup for the second consecutive season this afternoon.Dan McFarland's side...
Kerry At Galway This Afternoon In John Kerins U20 Cup
Kerry will be at Galway this afternoon in football’s John Kerins U20 Cup.Tuam hosts the 2 o’clock encounter.Kerry:1 (GK) Marc Kelliher Marcas Ó Céileachair Glenflesk 2 Owen Fitzgerald Eóin Mac...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Munster 40x20 Over 35 B Singles Handball Quarter-FinalsDanny Riordan, Ballymac lost to John Walsh, Tipperary 21-12, 21-15Clive Counihan, Ballymac lost to James Moakley,...
Rathmore road remains closed this morning following a road traffic incident
A road in Rathmore remains closed this morning following a road traffic incident.An 80-year-old man is in hospital following the incident which happened just...
Kingdom Trio In League Action Tonight
Keanes Supervalu Killorglin host Griffith College Templeogue this evening in the Men’s Super League.Tip-off is at 7.15.At 7.30 in Castleisland Garveys Tralee Warriors face...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYUlster will look to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup for the second consecutive season this afternoon.Dan McFarland's side...
Kerry At Galway This Afternoon In John Kerins U20 Cup
Kerry will be at Galway this afternoon in football’s John Kerins U20 Cup.Tuam hosts the 2 o’clock encounter.Kerry:1 (GK) Marc Kelliher Marcas Ó Céileachair Glenflesk 2 Owen Fitzgerald Eóin Mac...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Munster 40x20 Over 35 B Singles Handball Quarter-FinalsDanny Riordan, Ballymac lost to John Walsh, Tipperary 21-12, 21-15Clive Counihan, Ballymac lost to James Moakley,...