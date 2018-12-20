Margaret Prendiville née Sheehy, 90 Main St., Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Friday (Dec 21st) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Columbanus Community Hospital Killarney.