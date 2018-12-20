Margaret Prendiville née Sheehy, 90 Main St., Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Friday (Dec 21st) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Columbanus Community Hospital Killarney.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
That’s Jazz – December 19th, 2018
This week's That's Jazz includes Louis Jordan and Nina Simone, anniversaries for Johnny Hodges and Buck Clayton, new music from the Gil Evans Orchestra...
Kerry School of Music – December 19th, 2018
In Conversation with Joe McGill this week is Christmas Special with Aidan O’Carroll and the Kerry School of Music. It features some wonderful...
Share Liquidity Proposal for Kerry Co-op Shareholders – December 20th, 2018
The board of Kerry Co-op is to meet its tax advisors, Deloitte, tomorrow to discuss plans for the voluntary conversion of members’ shares into...
Ructions at Fine Gael Listowel Convention – December 20th, 2018
Last night, party members attended the convention to select candidates to run in next year’s local elections for the Listowel Electoral Area. However, some...
Thursday Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Tommy O'Donnell is in line to make his first Munster appearance since October. The back row has been named on the bench for tomorrow...
Latest Sports
Thursday Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Tommy O'Donnell is in line to make his first Munster appearance since October. The back row has been named on the bench for tomorrow...
JJ Hanrahan Back In Munster Starting XV To Face Ulster
JJ Hanrahan returns to the starting line-up for Munster’s PRO-14 Inter-Provincial game against Ulster in Belfast. The Kerryman is one of 13 changes from the...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Peter Canavan's son could be in action for the Tyrone Senior Footballers tonight. Mickey Harte has named 18-year-old Darragh Canavan on the bench for...