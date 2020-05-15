Margaret (Peggy) Williams (née Moriarty),Tullamore, Listowel.

A private family Funeral will take place in St.Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue on Saturday morning at 11am, followed by a private burial in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.
My deepest sympathy to the Williams & Moriarty families of Pegs passing, we are thinking of you all on this sad time,
From Liz & Mike Flavin
Deepest sympathy to Peggy’s loving family at this sad time, thinking of you all.
Peggy you battled your illness with Grace, Dignity and Bravery.
Sleep well among the Angels.