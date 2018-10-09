Margaret ‘Peggy’ O’Sullivan née Kirby, Kilmore, Ballyduff & formerly of Tillaughna, Causeway.

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff tomorrow Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.

