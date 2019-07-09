Margaret ‘Peggy’ O’Mahony nee Foran, Asdee West and formerly of Ballygrennan, Listowel

reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Removal on Thursday to St. Mary’s Church, Asdee to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

