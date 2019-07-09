reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Removal on Thursday to St. Mary’s Church, Asdee to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.
Latest News
Man who died while cycling at Lauragh was US citizen
Gardaí have confirmed that a man who died while cycling in Lauragh last Friday, was a US citizen. The man, who was in his 70s,...
Evening Sports Update
TENNISThe women's semi final line-up at Wimbledon is complete.Seven-time champion Serena Williams will face the eighth seed Elina Svitolina on Thursday.Williams...
Kerry hoteliers call for urgent action on rising insurance costs
Hoteliers in Kerry are calling on the Government to take urgent action to address the spiralling cost of insurance.According to research by the Irish...
Margaret ‘Peggy’ O’Mahony nee Foran, Asdee West and formerly of Ballygrennan, Listowel
reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Removal on Thursday to St. Mary's Church, Asdee to arrive for Requiem Mass at...
Eir still don’t know when major Kerry broadband outage will be fixed
Eir say they still don’t know when a major broadband outage in Kerry will be repaired.The fault is causing issues with internet connectivity in...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
TENNISThe women's semi final line-up at Wimbledon is complete.Seven-time champion Serena Williams will face the eighth seed Elina Svitolina on Thursday.Williams...
County Senior Hurling Draw Confirmed For Tomorrow
The draw for the next round of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship is to be made tomorrow.It will be live on Radio...
Dettori Confirmed To Ride In Kerry
Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori is confirmed to ride at Killarney racecourse next Wednesday July 17, the third day of their five-day July Festival. This...