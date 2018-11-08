Margaret ‘Peggy’ O’Connor née Enright, New York & late of 37 Bridge Road, Listowel.

Funeral arriving to St Mary’s Church Listowel this evening (Thurs Nov 8th) for reception prayers at 6pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

