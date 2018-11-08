Margaret ‘Peggy’ O’Connor née Enright, New York & late of 37 Bridge Road, Listowel.

Funeral arriving to St Mary’s Church Listowel this evening (Thurs Nov 8th) for reception prayers at 6pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Latest News
Grace Moran Memorial Walk on Sunday November 11th from Kerins O’Rahilly’s GAA Club.
The Grace Moran Memorial Walk commences at 2pm sharp this Sunday November 11th from Kerins O’Rahilly’s GAA Club. Donations can be made on...
Thursday Morning Sports Update
SOCCERJose Mourinho has defended his actions at the end of Manchester United's Champions League victory over Juventus in Turin last night.The Red Devils manager...
New Athletic Development Officer For Kerry GAA
Kerry GAA are reportedly set to appoint Jason McGahan to the newly created role as Head of Athletic Development for the county’s squads across...
Thursday’s Local GAA Fixtures & Results
RESULTSSCHOOLS FOOTBALL Corn Eamainn Ui Mhairtin 15 C F (North) Final Patrician Academy Mallow 1-8 Causeway Comprehensive School 3-3Corn Dhonncha Ui Nuainain (19 B F)...
Thursday’s Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTSenior Women Division 3 Horans Health Stores 44 Gneeveguilla 32
Latest Sports
