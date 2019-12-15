Margaret (Peggy) McCarthy, Gortgloss, Scartaglin, and formerly of Kilsarcon, Currow

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglin on Monday evening from 5:30 pm with removal at 7:30 pm to the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglin. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Castleisland Day Care Centre and Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
