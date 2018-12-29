Margaret (Peggy) Leen née Fox, Clover Cottage, Knocknacaska, Kilflynn & formerly of Miltown Malbay, Co.Clare.

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday evening from 5pm – 6.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn on Monday morning for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. House private please.
Abbeyfeale Coursing Day 2
It's day two in the Coursing World this afternoon in Abbeyfeale for the Corn na Féile meeting.James O'Connor brings us reports from today's actionJames...
Stephen Byrne, Uncle Tom’s Cabin, Beenbane, Waterville
Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home tomorrow Sunday from 5pm to 7:45pm. Removal at 7:45pm to St. Finian's Church arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass will...
19 returning emigrants on Kerry County Council’s housing waiting list
There are 19 returning emigrants currently on Kerry County Council's housing waiting list.The oldest application from an emigrant for a one-bedroom unit dates back...
Kerry Mountain Rescue responded to 44 call-outs over the past 12 months
Kerry Mountain Rescue responded to 44 call outs over the past 12 months, in what was a busy year for the team.They undertook search...
Margaret (Peggy) Leen née Fox, Clover Cottage, Knocknacaska, Kilflynn & formerly of Miltown Malbay,...
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny U17 League 2-00 Rattoo Rovers v Dingle Bay Rovers, Venue Ballyduff .
Morning Sports Update
RUGBYLeinster will be looking to extend their lead even further at the top of Pro14 Conference B at Thomond Park this evening at 5.15Both...