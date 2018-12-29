Margaret (Peggy) Leen née Fox, Clover Cottage, Knocknacaska, Kilflynn & formerly of Miltown Malbay, Co.Clare.

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday evening from 5pm – 6.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn on Monday morning for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. House private please.