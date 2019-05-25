Margaret Peggy Cronin (née O’Sullivan), Keel, Kilgobnet, Beaufort.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin, tomorrow Sunday evening from 4pm – 6pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.
Donal Moriarty, better known as (Dode, Barney)., Keim, Gap of Dunloe, Beaufort.
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin, tomorrow Sunday evening from 7pm - 9.30pm. Funeral arriving on Monday afternoon to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort for...
Kerry At Westmeath Today In Joe McDonagh Cup
Kerry go to Westmeath today in the Joe McDonagh Cup.The Kingdom, beaten by Antrim in Round 1, throw-in at 3 o’clock in Cusack Park,...
SSE Airtricity League Outings Today For Kerry Sides
All 4 Kerry teams will be in SSE Airtricity Leagues action today, all at 2 o’clock.The 13s are home to Cobh while the 15s...
Kingdom Against Cork This Afternoon In Munster Junior Camogie Final
Cashel today stages Kerry’s Munster Junior Camogie Final.The Kingdom go up against Cork from 2 o’clock.1 Aoife Fitzgerald 2 ...
