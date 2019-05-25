Margaret Peggy Cronin (née O’Sullivan), Keel, Kilgobnet, Beaufort.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin, tomorrow Sunday evening from 4pm – 6pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR