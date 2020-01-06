Margaret (Peg) Woulfe (née Lenihan), Kilconlea Upper, Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday (Jan 7th), from 6pm, followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale.  Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday (Jan 8th), at 11am  Burial afterwards in Reilig íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

