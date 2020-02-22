Margaret (Peg) O’Shea, (née Hartnett), Curragh, Ballinskelligs & formerly of Cordal, Castleisland.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville on Sunday evening (Feb.23rd), from 5.30pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal to St. Michael’s Church, Dungegan, Ballinskelligs, arriving there at 8 o’clock.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning (Feb.24th), at 11am.  Burial afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ballinskelligs.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR