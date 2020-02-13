Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home,Tralee on Friday from 4:45 to 6:15 pm. Removal at 6:15 pm to St. John’s Church, Causeway. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11 am. Private cremation will follow.
Shane Conway Described As Great Hurling Ambassador For Kerry
The Kerry hurling manager says he's very proud of Shane Conway who was Man of the Match in last night's Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup...
Former Kerry Captain Says Fixture Congestion Still Causing GPA Unrest
Kieran Donaghy says a six-week pre-season block of training might help to alleviate fixture-congestion.The Gaelic Players Association have called inter-county games a "revenue-generating machine"...
Nancy O’ Shea née Nance O’ Sullivan, Shanara, Kilgobnet, Beaufort
Reposing at her Residence (Eircode V93X015) on Friday evening from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral arriving Saturday afternoon to St. James's Church, Killorglin...
Margaret (Peg) O’ Connell, Sandymount , Dublin, and Cúil Dídin Nursing Home, Tralee
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERKieran Lucid is set to meet with Irish League clubs in Belfast later in a bid to gain support for his proposed All-Island League.The...
