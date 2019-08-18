Reposing at O’ Connors Funeral Home, Dingle tomorrow Monday from 5:00pm, followed by removal at 7:30pm to Ventry Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ventry Cemetery.
Latest News
Co-ordinated response vital to successful rescue in South Kerry
A co-ordinated response by emergency and volunteer services as well as by members of the public was vital to the rescue of a man...
Minister to launch Kerry Forest Connections Project
The Kerry Forest Connections Project will be launched on Wednesday (August 21st). The Minister for Food, Forestry and Horticulture Andrew Doyle will officially launch the...
Pitch And Putt Review
Jason O Connor reports on John McGrath in the European Strokeplay Championships as well as the Danny Nolan Memorial Two Ball Scramble which took...
Local Athletics News
Tom O’Donoghue reports on master athletes from the county who are competing in Tullamore for All Ireland titles;Pat Murphy of Castleisland got a disqualification...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESTipperary have won the All-Ireland Senior Hurling championship final.They beat Kilkenny on a scoreline of 3-25 to 0-20.Niall O'Meara , Seamus...
Latest Sports
Ireland Get Set For England Showdown
Ireland’s Rugby World Cup preparations continue next weekend.They’re to go up against England as the countdown continues to next month’s competition in Japan.Mike Keane...