Margaret (Peg) Moloney (née Stack)

Tullahinell, Ballylongford. A private family funeral will take place for Margaret (Peg) with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Michael The Archangel Church Ballylongford on Monday morning at 11.00AM with burial afterwards in Relig Mhichíl Cemetery Ballylongford.

Family flowers only Please, donations if desired to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland

Beloved wife of the recently deceased Patrick. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family Dolly, Peter, Ned, Patrick and Tony. Grandchildren and great Grandchildren, brothers Brendan, Phil, Jim daughters-in-law Irene, Julie and Marian, son in law John, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. RIP

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****