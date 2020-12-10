Margaret (Peg) Hayes, Bedford, Listowel.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private family Funeral will take place for Margaret, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, on Friday morning at 11.30 am.

Mass will be live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com

Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****