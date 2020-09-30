Margaret (Peg) Blackett nee Doyle of Dirtane, Ballyheigue

A private family funeral will take place for Peg with the Requiem Mass live streamed on the Ballyheigue Diocese of Kerry website on Friday 2nd October in St. Mary’s Church Ballyheigue at 11 o’clock followed by Private Cremation

No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Stroke Unit of University Hospital Kerry.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

