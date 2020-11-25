Margaret O’Sullivan née O’Shea, Reeks View, Dromavalla, Killorglin and formerly of Ballyvirrane, Milltown.

Sadly missed by her husband Sean, daughters Eileen, Ann & Josephine, grandchildren, sons-in-law, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours & friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Margaret with her requiem mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am in St. James’ Church, Killorglin. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****