Reposing at her home tomorrow Thursday (June 13th) from 4pm to 9pm. Remains to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Cloghane on Friday morning for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cloghane New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.
Margaret O’Neill née Shaughnessy, Teer Bridge, Brandon.
Kerry Lead Clare At Half-Time In Kennedy Cup Soccer
Tralee Chamber Alliance managing consultant believes hospitality sector wages are too high
Kerry Set To Face Galway Tonight In Under 20s Development League
Government accused of giving two fingers to democracy over granting of Kerry drilling licence
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
