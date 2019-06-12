Margaret O’Neill née Shaughnessy, Teer Bridge, Brandon.

Reposing at her home tomorrow Thursday (June 13th) from 4pm to 9pm.  Remains to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Cloghane on Friday morning for requiem mass at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Cloghane New Cemetery.  Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

