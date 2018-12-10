Margaret O’Donovan née O’Brien, Shronedraugh, Headford, Killarney.

Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Barraduff this evening (Dec 10th) from 5.45pm to 7.45pm. Removal at 7.45pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.

