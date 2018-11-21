Margaret O’Connor nee O’Doherty, Glencarney, Rockchapel and formerly of Meelin

reposing at Allens Funeral Home, Rockchapel on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the Local Cemetery. Enquiries to Allen’s Undertakers, Rockchapel
Dr Crokes Captain Warns Against Complacency In Munster Club Final
The Dr Crokes Captain, John Payne says his team can't be complacent heading into this weekend's AIB Munster Senior Club Football Final.The County Champions...
Martin O’Neill & Roy Keane Step Down From Ireland Management Jobs
The Republic of Ireland are on the look-out for a new manager after the Board of the Football Association of Ireland mutually agreed with...
Kerry School Boys & Girls Soccer Fixtures Revealed
Padraig Harnett previews this weekend's games in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.
Planning sought for apartment building in Dingle
Planning is being sought for a three-storey apartment building in Dingle.Michael Slattery has applied to Kerry County Council to demolish redundant old school structures...
Wednesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
FIXTUREDenny Division 2A Mainebank Fc v Killorglin C at Venue Dragons Den Killorglin at 8.30pm
