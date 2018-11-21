Margaret O’Connor nee O’Doherty, Glencarney, Rockchapel and formerly of Meelin

reposing at Allens Funeral Home, Rockchapel on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the Local Cemetery. Enquiries to Allen’s Undertakers, Rockchapel

