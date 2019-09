Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home,Derry,Listowel on Wednesday evening from 5.00 p.m to 8.00 p.m,followed by removal to St Theresa’s Church,Ballydonoghue.Requiem Mass for Margaret O’Connor (née Long) will take place on Thursday morning at 11.00 a.m,with burial afterwards in St John Paul II Cemetery,Ballybunion Road,Listowel.