Margaret O’ Neill née Horgan, Charles Street, Listowel and formerly England

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Removal at 7:00 pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11:30 am. Followed by private Cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR