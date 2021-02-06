Margaret O’ Donoghue of Keale, Athea Co. Limerick and late of Knockalougha Duagh.

A private family Requiem Mass will take place for Maragaret O Donoghue on Sunday 7th February at St Bartholomew’s Church Athea at 10.30 AM which will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/athea with burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery Athea.

Peacefully at her home in her 99th year, surrounded by her loving family on 5th February 2021.

Predeceased by her husband Timothy, daughter Margaret & son-in-law Gerard Slowey.

Sadly missed by her family, sons Denis (Athea), Michael (Templeglantine) & Patrick

(Athea), daughters Theresa (Clare), Mary (England), Eileen (Mountcollins) & Christina (Athea),brother John Paul, daughters-in-law Ita & Mary, sons-in-law Mick, Billy & Patrick, 19 grandchildren,19 great grand-children, nephews, nieces, other relatives, kind neighbours and a very large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot may use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box