Margaret O Connor nee Clifford, Dooks, Glenbeigh

reposing at her residence in Dooks on Thursday from 4pm and on Friday all day. Removal on Friday at 6.15 to St. James Church, Killorglin arriving at 7pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care and African Missions.

